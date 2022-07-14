Vail Police investigating Kendra Hull's death in Gore Creek

Vail Police want more information about a woman whose body was found in Gore Creek on Saturday. Investigator say Kendra Hull, 40, of Commerce City may have been walking along a recreation path to Gore Creek.

Vail Police

Her body was discovered in the creek near the Interstate 70 park-n-ride interchange at exit 180 in East Vail at approximately 8:24 a.m. Saturday.

They say she was wearing a red shirt, dark blue jeans and black hiking shoes.

She was driving a 2001 red Ford F-150. Anyone with more information is asked to call Vail Police.