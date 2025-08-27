Colorado transportation officials announce updated reopening plan for I-70 rest area at Vail Pass

New rest area for Vail Pass redesigned to make it safer for travelers

New rest area for Vail Pass redesigned to make it safer for travelers

New rest area for Vail Pass redesigned to make it safer for travelers

Colorado transportation officials this week provided an update on the reopening plan for the Interstate 70 rest area on Vail Pass. The rest area was closed in 2023 so crews could renovate the facility in order to be able to accommodate a higher anticipated number of visitors.



CBS

Last year CBS Colorado reported that the rest area would be opened at the end of 2024, but there were delays. CDOT now says they are planning on having the renovations being complete at the end of September.

The project involves expanding the rest rooms, creating more parking and replacing the existing drinking water system. New informational displays will also be featured, and a U.S. Forest Service building is also being moved to a different part of the rest area.

"The building was in disrepair; it just needed to be replaced," said CDOT Real Estate Asset Manager Hope Wright last year.

Learn more about CDOT's project at codot.gov.