Parking space in Vail Village sells for $239,000

Finding a parking spot can be tough anywhere, but a purchaser in Vail will now never have to worry about that after buying a deeded parking spot for $239,000.

The spot, located at the Village Inn Plaza in Vail, is described as being "conveniently located next to the east elevator" and comes with access to all the amenities offered on the unit's main level, such as access to the hot tub, steam room, restrooms, fitness room, and sauna.

It also comes with access to the outdoor swimming pool and hot tubs at the complex next door.