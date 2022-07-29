USAF Thunderbirds soar over Cheyenne Frontier Days

Thousands of people from Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota and more gathered in Cheyenne on Wednesday for the annual Wings over Warren air show, a longstanding tradition associated with Cheyenne Frontier Days. The air show, which showcases aircraft of many kinds from the U.S. Military, took off nearly 70 years ago and has featured the Thunderbirds ever since.

CBS

"This was our first air show that we did [when the Thunderbirds started]. This is where it all started for us. It is incredibly special to our team because this has been part of our tradition, heritage and legacy since the very beginning of the team 69 years ago when the team started," said Travis Grinestaff, Thunderbird 9.

Grinestaff and the team of Thunderbirds were stationed out of the Loveland airport during their stay for Cheyenne Frontier Days. However, they stunned the crowds in Cheyenne with a practice air show on Monday and the official show on Wednesday.

Those who work with the Thunderbird F-16s every day said the job is a dream every single day.

"It is like being on the world's best rollercoaster. We fly a rocket with wings," Grinestaff told CBS4's Dillon Thomas.

Families like the Hanlon's woke up before sunrise to get great views of the Thunderbirds. Cohen, 10, and Everett, 7, told CBS4 they enjoyed skipping out on some extra hours of rest just for the opportunity to see the Thunderbirds.

"They are very cool, fun and loud. It is just amazing to watch them. Because you can go so high and do loop-the-loops," Everett Hanlon said.

"My favorite part has to be seeing the tricks they do and when they make smoke trails," Cohen Hanlon said.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days team is always thrilled to welcome the Thunderbirds to Cheyenne during their 10-day rodeo and western celebration. General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler and other members of the board were on scene to enjoy the show.

USAF Lt. Colonel Thomas McKnight, Air Show Director, told CBS4 the children's reactions to the sounds and sights make the entire show worthwhile.

"We have a chance to give back to the community, and more importantly we have the chance to inspire the next generation of airmen," McKnight said.

"The kids are one of the best parts. A lot of us started by seeing a Thunderbird airshow and that's how we got here today," Grinestaff said.