USA Cycling Team mourns teen cyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Boulder

The USA Cycling Team is mourning a teen cyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Boulder over the weekend. Magnus White was struck on Saturday. 

The 17-year-old was considered a rising star in the cycling world. White was on a training ride when he was killed. 

The director of the USA Cycling Team remembers him as someone who was just starting to realize his full potential. 

"A teenager who maybe was not so sure what he was doing and how he was doing it, but started to learn a lot more about himself and the world and racing and really was engaged," said Jesse Anthony, director of USA Cycling. 

He said it's been good to see how the team has come together since his death. They're already planning to honor him at next week's championship. 

First published on August 1, 2023 / 5:53 PM

