US 6 Clear Creek Canyon in Colorado closed due to crash involving commercial vehicle

Colorado State Patrol Gaming posted a message on X that US 6 going both directions is closed due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle. 

CSP posted the message around 1:59 p.m. on Friday and confirmed that the crash happened along US 6 Clear Creek County as it led to both directions being closed while crews work to clear the scene.

CSP Gaming

A large tow truck was also on the way to the scene to remove the wrecked commercial vehicle. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates. 

