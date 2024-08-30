US 6 Clear Creek Canyon in Colorado closed due to crash involving commercial vehicle
Colorado State Patrol Gaming posted a message on X that US 6 going both directions is closed due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle.
CSP posted the message around 1:59 p.m. on Friday and confirmed that the crash happened along US 6 Clear Creek County as it led to both directions being closed while crews work to clear the scene.
A large tow truck was also on the way to the scene to remove the wrecked commercial vehicle.
