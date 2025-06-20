The Urban Farm celebrates 30 years in Denver but concerns mount over future

The Urban Farm is a hidden gem just miles from Downtown Denver

The Urban Farm is a hidden gem just miles from Downtown Denver

Horses, sheep, and donkeys, oh my! For the past 30 years, The Urban Farm has taught kids, summer campers, and adults what it's like to work at a farm.

Located on Smith Road, just off Havana Street and I-70, The Urban Farm sits on 23 acres of property owned by Denver Parks and Recreation. According to the farm's executive director, Paige Heydon, more than 65% of funding comes from the city, the rest is through ticket sales, donations, and capital fundraising.

It's easier in the summer months when summer camps are booked, but during the Fall and Winter, it is when things slow down considerably, said Heydon.

And, in the uncertain economic times, like what other non-profits are experiencing, The Urban Farm is also concerned about its future.

"There's a lot of competition both for government funding as well as private foundations, and all of us are hurting," she said.

The summer season is considered the bread-and-butter for the farm. It averages 25,000 visitors a year, with about 20,000 visiting during the warmer summer months.

It's the slow season, along with the city's financial resources also being hindered, that is concerning.

"It is concerning time. I am mostly concerned because of the overhead of the farm and the cost of feeding and taking care of our animals," said Heydon.

Especially when it comes to the farm's horses. According to Heydon, there are 20 horses on the property. 13 are rescues, and 6 are going to "retire" over the next few years. With budgets tight, cost is a big concern.

"The average cost of care for a horse is $7400 a horse, and that's a lot higher than a younger horse, and that's because they have special needs," said Heydon.

Kate Barber is the farm's equine program manager. She's been at that position since 2024. As a CSU grad in Equine Science, she came to the farm after working for a saddle company in Kentucky, specifically to work with kids and horses.

"I wake up with a smile on my face, and that is the most amazing feeling in the world," said Barber.

On a daily basis, however, the budget on the horse's care is consistently top-of-mind.

"You see a lot of issues, so medications that come up with problems from their past lives," said Barber. "We have a prevalent dental disease called EOTRH (or Equine Odontoclastic Tooth Resorption and Hypercementosis), which requires a lot of dental work."

On a Wednesday afternoon, when CBS Colorado came to visit, about 200 campers were taking part in farm activities including horticulture.