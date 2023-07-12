Watch CBS News
Packages will be late after UPS truck catches fire in Aurora, but no injuries reported

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Some packages will be late, but thankfully no one was injured after a UPS semi-truck caught fire in Aurora Wednesday.

Around 9:30 a.m., Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a call of a delivery truck on fire. When crews arrived, the semi-truck's cab and trailer were both on fire, as well as a nearby tree.

The driver was able to get out and told firefighters he was the only passenger and no one was trapped or injured. Crews extinguished the fires and a tow truck was expected to remove the UPS truck later Wednesday.

A witness took video of the truck as it was engulfed in flames and shared with CBS News Colorado: 

i70-semi-explosion-1-credit-james-dodge-frame-68.jpg
A screenshot from a witness' video shows a semi-truck on fire near Interstate 70 and Smith Road in Aurora on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. James Dodge
