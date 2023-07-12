Packages will be late after UPS truck catches fire in Aurora, but no injuries reported
Some packages will be late, but thankfully no one was injured after a UPS semi-truck caught fire in Aurora Wednesday.
Around 9:30 a.m., Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a call of a delivery truck on fire. When crews arrived, the semi-truck's cab and trailer were both on fire, as well as a nearby tree.
The driver was able to get out and told firefighters he was the only passenger and no one was trapped or injured. Crews extinguished the fires and a tow truck was expected to remove the UPS truck later Wednesday.
A witness took video of the truck as it was engulfed in flames and shared with CBS News Colorado:
