Upgrades to encourage growth coming to Denver's Globeville neighborhood

Construction work has begun for a new project designed to encourage growth in Denver's Globeville neighborhood.

Crews will reconstruct Washington Street from 47th Avenue to 52nd Avenue. Planned improvements include new sidewalks, new pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, right-of-way expansion and utility work. All of it is designed to encourage more growth in the future.

Washington Street Corridor City of Denver

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston was joined by Denver City Councilman Darrel Watson, representatives for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and community leaders to break ground on the project on Friday.

"This is more than simply breaking ground on a street," said Watson, who represents District 9. "This is actually providing the outcomes of the asks of this community. It's ensuring that we as a city deliver on the promises that we have made."

A statement from the mayor's office said, "Together, these investments will reduce long-standing safety issues, reconnect Globeville to surrounding neighborhoods and major destinations like the National Western Center, and create a more welcoming environment for businesses and families."

Washington Street Corridor Project plans CBS

The project received $20 million in funding through the Elevate Denver GO Bond Program, which was approved by voters in 2017. The program provides funding for capital improvement projects, including roads, bridges, bikeways, public facilities and parks. The Washington Street Corridor Project is one of nearly 500 projects to receive funding from the bond. Construction on the project is scheduled to be completed by 2027.