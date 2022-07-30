Update: State Patrol says 25-year-old man was killed in hit-and-run on the side of I-70

A 25-year-old man who got out of a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 70 near Bennett was struck and killed by another vehicle Friday evening, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed. In an update on Saturday, CSP confirmed the driver of that vehicle never stopped to help the victim and left the scene of the crash.

That pedestrian died at the scene.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Originally, CSP had interviewed a driver believed to be the one behind the vehicle that had hit the victim and was cooperating, but it was determined the driver of the suspect vehicle in this crash never stayed at the scene. There were four vehicles total involved in the crash, including the suspect vehicle. There was no report of injuries to anyone else involved in the crash.

#I70 eastbound: Left lane closed due to a crash between Exit 299 - Manila Road and Exit 304 - CO 79; Bennett. https://t.co/y7xeSn5kiA — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 30, 2022

Images from a CDOT camera at mile marker 302 showed a vehicle in the median, but Cutler said there was so far no indication from troopers at the scene that the vehicles collided.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. The left lanes of both directions of traffic were closed as first responders arrived at the scene.