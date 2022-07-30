Person killed while outside vehicle on I-70

A person who got out of a vehicle which was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 70 was struck and killed by another vehicle Friday evening, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed.

That pedestrian died at the scene.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The driver of the other vehicle stopped and is cooperating with investigators, according to CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler. That driver has no injuries.

#I70 eastbound: Left lane closed due to a crash between Exit 299 - Manila Road and Exit 304 - CO 79; Bennett. https://t.co/y7xeSn5kiA — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 30, 2022

Images from a CDOT camera at mile marker 302 show a vehicle in the median, but Cutler said there was so far no indication from troopers at the scene that the vehicles collided.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. The left lanes of both directions of traffic were closed as first responders arrived at the scene.