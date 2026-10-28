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University of Northern Colorado looks to expand student turnout on Election Day in 2026

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Dillon Thomas
Dillon Thomas
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Your Reporter Dillon Thomas specializes in covering stories in Northern Colorado. Share your story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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The University of Northern Colorado in Greeley is working to maintain strong student voter participation. The university wants to do this with its student-led Bears Vote Coalition, encouraging eligible students to register ahead of Election Day.

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Joshua Rudkin  CBS

According to UNC, it estimates more than 80% of eligible students cast ballots during the 2020 presidential election. National voter turnout that year was just over 60%.

The Bears Vote Coalition, a nonpartisan voter registration organization, is working to get eligible students registered regardless of their political views.

"Our students' voices matter, and they deserve to be heard on these stages," said Joshua Rudnik, UNC's student body president.

The coalition is also encouraging students to attend an on-campus Election Day party after casting their ballots.

"As long as they're getting out to vote, their voices are heard, and that's what we're hoping to achieve here," Rudnik said.

Rudnik hopes student participation will increase beyond the university's reported turnout in 2020.

"I think that says a lot about how great this organization is, Bears Vote, and how great our student population is about making sure that they are heard in these spaces," Rudnik said.

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