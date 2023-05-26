University of Denver women's lacrosse falls to top-ranked Northwestern in Final 4
The best season in DU women's lacrosse history came to an end Friday after a loss to top-ranked Northwestern in the Final 4.
This year, the fifth-seeded Pioneers made their first appearance in the Final 4 and got off to a fast start against the Wildcats.
Denver jumped to a 4-2 lead early in the contest but Northwestern bounced back and scored four-straight points to take a lead and never looked back.
The Pioneers fell to the Wildcats 15-7, handing Denver its first loss of the year. The team thanked all of the fans for an incredible season.
