University of Denver women's lacrosse falls to top-ranked Northwestern in Final 4

The best season in DU women's lacrosse history came to an end Friday after a loss to top-ranked Northwestern in the Final 4.

This year, the fifth-seeded Pioneers made their first appearance in the Final 4 and got off to a fast start against the Wildcats.

Denver jumped to a 4-2 lead early in the contest but Northwestern bounced back and scored four-straight points to take a lead and never looked back.

The Pioneers fell to the Wildcats 15-7, handing Denver its first loss of the year. The team thanked all of the fans for an incredible season.