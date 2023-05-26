Watch CBS News
Sports

University of Denver women's lacrosse falls to top-ranked Northwestern in Final 4

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The best season in DU women's lacrosse history came to an end Friday after a loss to top-ranked Northwestern in the Final 4. 

This year, the fifth-seeded Pioneers made their first appearance in the Final 4 and got off to a fast start against the Wildcats. 

Denver jumped to a 4-2 lead early in the contest but Northwestern bounced back and scored four-straight points to take a lead and never looked back. 

The Pioneers fell to the Wildcats 15-7, handing Denver its first loss of the year. The team thanked all of the fans for an incredible season. 

First published on May 26, 2023 / 5:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.