University of Denver building vandalized, false emergency call used as distraction

A building on the University of Denver campus was vandalized on Sunday night. According to DU, the vandalism occurred after a false emergency call was used as a distraction.

DU said that a call was placed to campus safety from a blue light phone that someone had been shot. That call then triggered campus security and Denver police officers to respond to another location, tying up those resources.

According to DU, that created a potentially dangerous situation for anyone with a real emergency. The university also said making a false report could result in criminal charges.

The vandalism appeared to be red paint splashed across the entry doors and stone of one of the academic buildings, as well as some words written in spray paint and chalk on the brick path leading to the building.

Blue light phones are used on university and college campuses to provide communications in the event of an emergency.

According to a statement from DU, "These actions run counter to DU's core values, and we have no tolerance for such behavior. We are actively pursuing leads to identify those responsible. If you have any information related to last night's events (the vandalism, property destruction, or fake emergency call), please contact Campus Safety on their non-emergency line at 303-871-2334 or submit online at https://www.du.edu/campussafety/report-incident which allows for anonymous reporting."