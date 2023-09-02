Colorado Buffaloes beat No. 17 TCU 45-42 in Buffs' first game of the season

In an upset win with a nail-biter of a fourth quarter, the CU Buffs beat TCU Saturday in their first game of the season 45-42.

Colorado won one game last year, fired its staff and brought in Super Bowl winner and NFL Hall of Famer Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders. Sanders coached Jackson State last year to runner-up spot in the FCS, and brought his son and Jackson State QB Shadeur Sanders to Boulder with him.

THE PRIME ERA HAS BEGUN.



THE COLORADO BUFFALOES DOWN THE #17 TEAM IN THE NATION.



THE BUFFS ARE BACK!!



A much anticipated debut, to put it lightly.

Shedeur Sanders passed for 510 yards in his first game for the Buffs, giving him a single-game passing record for the team.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. LM Otero / AP

TCU came into the game ranked No.17 in the nation and was a 21-point favorite. Both offenses are exploding in the fourth quarter with big play after big play, and the teams are exchanging the lead with nearly every possession.

CU lost to TCU last year 38-13. TCU went on to play in the college football playoffs, losing to eventual champion Georgia.

Colorado freshman running back Dylan Edwards scored four touchdowns, including a vital fourth quarter catch giving the Buffs a 45-42 lead with about four and a half minutes left in the game.