Excitement about Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders continues to grow

As the start of the Colorado Buffaloes season gets closer, the excitement about quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to grow.

There have been some questions about whether Sanders, the son of Buffs coach Deion Sanders, can compete at the high level found in the football played in Power Five conferences.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

But Sanders had offers to play at Power Five programs and turned them down to play for his father who coached at Jackson State before joining the Buffaloes in the offseason.

Beyond his skill, Sanders has shown he's got an high football IQ and is focused on getting the team mentally ready for their opening game against TCU.

"Every time we step on the field we go out there with a purpose and just make sure we can control the controllables, make sure everybody's mindset and everybody's mentally in the right place. When we go on the field that's all it is is mental," he said. "We've already done the physical part this summer.

"So now the receivers are seeing what I'm seeing, the line - me and the center see through the same eyes."

The Buffaloes travel to Texas to play the national runner-up TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 2.