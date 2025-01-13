University of Colorado to honor former coach Bill McCartney in service open to the public

The University of Colorado is honoring former football head coach Bill McCartney in a free memorial event that will be open to the public.

McCartney's family said he died peacefully last week after a battle with dementia. He was 84.

McCartney helped the Buffaloes win the school's only national championship in 1990. He holds the record for most football coaching wins (93) in the Buffs' history and is a College Football Hall of Famer and a Colorado Sports Hall of Famer.

"I am very saddened at the passing of Coach Mac," CU athletic director Rick George, who McCartney hired as his recruiting coordinator in 1987, said, in part, in a statement. "I have many fond memories of Coach Mac and will hold those close to my heart. God bless Coach Mac."

University of Colorado Head Football Coach Bill McCartney is carried off the field after a win against Nebraska in the 1989 season. Cliff Grassmick/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

Now the university is holding a memorial and celebration of McCartney's life and career. The public is invited to attend the free event.

It will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the CU Events Center. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the program is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Parking will be available in Lot 436, which includes the Regent Garage, starting at 8 a.m. ADA parking is available in Lots 421 and 440.