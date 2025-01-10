Bill McCartney dies, former Colorado Buffaloes football head coach led CU to school's only national championship

A legend in the history of Colorado sports has died. Bill McCartney, the former Colorado Buffaloes football head coach, passed away at the age of 84. His family said he died peacefully after a battle with dementia.

Former CU coach Bill McCartney holds the 1990 National Championship trophy at Folsom Field in Boulder on October 2, 2010. Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via Getty Images

McCartney led CU to the school's only national championship in 1990. He holds the record for most football coaching wins (93) in Colorado Buffaloes history, and he is a College Football Hall of Famer and a Colorado Sports Hall of Famer.

The McCartney family released the following statement about Bill's death

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill McCartney, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who left this world peacefully at the age of 84 after a courageous journey with Dementia.

Our father surrendered his life to Jesus at 33 years old setting a trajectory for our family and many others. We share his faith in Jesus and truly believe our Dad has been reunited in Heaven with his beloved bride and our Mother, Lynne Marie.

Coach Mac touched countless lives with his unwavering faith, boundless compassion, and enduring legacy as a leader, mentor, and advocate for family, community, and faith. As a trailblazer and visionary, his impact was felt both on and off the field, and his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those he inspired.

While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived and the love he shared with everyone around him. We are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support during this time and ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult moment.

Details about memorial services will be shared in the coming days. Coach Mac deeply believed that investing in the local church was the most impactful way to transform a community. In honor of his legacy, and in lieu of flowers, we invite you to consider making a donation—beyond your regular tithes and offerings—to a local church in Bill's name.