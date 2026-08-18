University of Colorado Boulder students get discounted Sundance Film Festival tickets

The Sundance Film Festival will give University of Colorado Boulder students discounted festival tickets, free on-campus screenings, and student-only conversations with filmmakers and participants as part of its move from Utah to Boulder.

The Sundance Institute said the film festival is more than a public event but also an opportunity for CU Boulder students to learn about the industry on their own campus. The partnership is also expected to bring Sundance representatives to the CU Boulder campus for a number of academic and cocurricular events over the next year, including classroom visits, capstone projects, and research events.

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"Great universities do more than simply prepare students for the future. They connect them to the people, ideas, and experiences that shape it. Our partnership with the Sundance Film Festival makes those connections possible," said CU Boulder Chancellor Justin Schwartz. "Bringing the Festival to CU Boulder will transform our campus into a place where learning, creativity, and cultural exchange happen side by side while strengthening Boulder's role as a destination for bold ideas and artistic innovation."

Sundance said at least 100 CU Boulder students will have volunteer opportunities to volunteer during the festival, while dozens of others will serve on a student advisory board to help shape the campus festival experience. There will also be internship and student journalist opportunities.

The festival was founded in 1981 by actor Robert Redford and has been held in Park City, Utah.