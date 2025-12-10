Denver Mint to produce semiquincentennial coins to celebrate 250th birthday of United States

Denver will soon be part of celebrating the history of the United States by producing some of the semiquincentennial coins to be released into circulation next year.

A pedestrian walks past the Denver Mint in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New designs on the obverse and reverse of the 2026 dime, quarter and half dollar coins will be minted throughout the year to celebrate 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. Each coin will also include two dates, 1776 and 2026.

"The designs on these historic coins depict the story of America's journey toward a 'more perfect union,' and celebrate America's defining ideals of liberty," said Acting Mint Director Kristie McNally. "We hope to offer each American the opportunity to hold our nation's storied 250 years of history in the palms of their hands as we Connect America through Coins."

Some of those coins will be printed at the Denver U.S. Mint location. The first Denver Mint opened for business in 1863 and was originally an assay office for miners to bring gold to be melted, tested for purity, and cast into bars. Now it produces circulating coins, commemorative coins and uncirculated coin sets.