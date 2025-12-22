United Operations Center at Denver International Airport facilitates travel for 10 million passengers over holiday season

Airports across the country are seeing record-breaking travel, and this includes the United Operations Center at the Denver International Airport.

The United Operations Center at the Denver International Airport. CBS

United tells CBS Colorado they are expecting 10 million passengers between Dec. 18 and Jan 6. During this busy period, United manages 520 flights daily. This is the most they have ever flown during a winter holiday period.

Along with Denver as a top destination, other popular places include Orlando, Honolulu, Phoenix, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta. United tells us they are quite pleased that passengers are choosing them to travel with.

"I really love being able to get folks connected to their families and their communities for the holiday season," Colin Whatley, Director of United Operation Center at DIA. "It's really exciting to have people celebrate the holidays with us and hopefully have a good and positive customer experience when they fly United Airlines."

Through the United app, passengers can check the status of their flights. Passengers can also talk to agents on the app through text, chat, and video calls. Passengers can also track their bags in real time.