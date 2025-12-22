Watch CBS News
Local News

United Operations Center at Denver International Airport facilitates travel for 10 million passengers over holiday season

By
Brian Sherrod
Brian Sherrod
First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter
Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Airports across the country are seeing record-breaking travel, and this includes the United Operations Center at the Denver International Airport.

united-operations-center-vo-cut-frame-131.jpg
The United Operations Center at the Denver International Airport. CBS

United tells CBS Colorado they are expecting 10 million passengers between Dec. 18 and Jan 6. During this busy period, United manages 520 flights daily. This is the most they have ever flown during a winter holiday period.

Along with Denver as a top destination, other popular places include Orlando, Honolulu, Phoenix, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta. United tells us they are quite pleased that passengers are choosing them to travel with.

united-operations-center-vo-cut-frame-0.jpg
The United Operations Center at the Denver International Airport. CBS

"I really love being able to get folks connected to their families and their communities for the holiday season," Colin Whatley, Director of United Operation Center at DIA. "It's really exciting to have people celebrate the holidays with us and hopefully have a good and positive customer experience when they fly United Airlines."

Through the United app, passengers can check the status of their flights. Passengers can also talk to agents on the app through text, chat, and video calls. Passengers can also track their bags in real time. 

united-operations-center-vo-cut-frame-391.jpg
The United Operations Center at the Denver International Airport. CBS

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue