United Airlines passengers see day 2 of chaos at Denver International Airport

Day two of travel chaos for United passengers at Denver International Airport. Dozens of delays and cancellations now leading to a headache-inducing baggage claim area, as passengers searched for their belongings on Wednesday.

"I'm frustrated, real frustrated," said Leo Mullin. "I've been trying to go on this golf trip for a couple years, so it's kind of putting a thorn in our plans right now."

From coast to coast, hundreds of thousands of people are stranded. According to a United spokesperson, the first flights were impacted by severe storms, then airline staffing shortages and the FAA air traffic control operations made a bad situation even worse.

It's all just the storm before the bigger storm. The FAA said Thursday will be the heaviest travel day over the Fourth of July period.

Betsy Moston has been stranded in Denver since Tuesday morning. She's now missing out on a cruise to Alaska with her family, leaving her out thousands of dollars.

"Oh, there's people on the floor in every concourse, old people, young people, people sitting in wheelchairs, it's awful," Moston said. "If I'm being honest, I want to say I want to find a really good class action lawsuit, because there's probably 5,000 other people that would join me. And you know, there's really no offering of help for any of these people that are here stranded."

Michael Jobin was traveling to Hawaii for his anniversary with his wife and sons, but like hundreds of other travelers, not going anywhere.

"I think our airlines are in total disarray. It's the saddest thing in the world," said Jobin. "United has just dropped the ball on this one."

Currently, United Airlines is rebooking customers days out, but with Fourth of July approaching, Mullin said passengers should prepare for a wild ride ahead or stay home.

"Buckle up literally, be ready for chaos and a lot of changes along the way," he said.

A United Airlines customer said for those whose travel has been disrupted, the mobile app now automatically gives personalized re-booking options, bag tracking information, and meal and hotel vouchers when eligible if your flight is delayed or canceled, making it easier and less stressful to get back on your way.

Customers who have had flights canceled are able to receive a refund if they no longer wish to travel.