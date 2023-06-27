Travelers experience headaches at Denver International Airport, many United flights canceled

The demand for air travel has soared this year, and now it's really starting to show up at Denver International Airport with long lines and flight delays and cancellations. Over the past few days 2,000 flights have been canceled. A majority of those flights were with United Airlines. As of noon there were 175 flight delays and 54 cancellations in Denver.

Powerful storms ripped through parts of the country including the mid-Atlantic and parts of the northeast, where many of the busy hubs are located.

One traveler, Nicholas Bradford, said he was waiting in Colorado for two days for a flight and on Tuesday he was hoping to get back home to the East Coast by flying standby.

"It was around probably 3 a.m. when I got the actual notification that the flight was fully canceled," Bradford said. "It was a mad dash -- a mad rush of everybody trying to get rebooked. They had agents everywhere just trying to help people get in."

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby addressed the travel delays by saying thanks to employees in an email. He also blasted the Federal Aviation Agency, who he says reduced arrival rates by 40% and departure rates by 75%. He said approximately 150,000 United Airlines customers were impacted over the weekend because of FAA staffing issues and their ability to manage air traffic.