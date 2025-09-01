Staff in United's "nerve center" at Denver International Airport work around the clock during busy summer season

The largest airline provider in Denver, United Airlines, flew more than 2,000 flights in and out of Denver International Airport during the Labor Day weekend. The airline said this marked one of the busiest travel periods of the year for the airline.



"We've had a very busy summer, one of our busiest ever. Over 550 flights per day," said Colin Whatley, director of operations for United in Denver.

Whatley said the airline had sold more than 65,000 tickets per day during the holiday weekend in and out of Denver alone. The airline transported more than 3 million passengers worldwide during the same time.

"We are fully committed to the operation here," Whatley said.



While passengers often see gate agents, pilots and flight attendants while moving through an airport, it is very unlikely any passenger would ever see the station operation center for United.

"If the customers don't even know we are here, we are doing our jobs right," Whatley said.

The station operation center is a room filled with screens and staff, tucked away in office space above Concourse B in Denver.

There, Whatley's team oversees many facets of the United Airlines grounds operations. From making sure gate agents get the jetway to an aircraft, to overseeing baggage transportation, aircraft maintenance, sanitation and food delivery.

"The station operation center is the nerve center for all of United's operations in Denver. We are here 24/7," Whatley said.

The team uses software and thousands of cameras around the airport to monitor and execute their operations. The company has a goal to have aircraft in the air as much as possible, meaning it is a well-oiled operation on the ground to keep people and planes moving.



"(We handle) anything that happens in and around that airplane to make sure it gets out on time, that is what we are coordinating here to make sure it happens and you can get out safely," Whatley said.

Whatley grew up in the mountains of Colorado and grew up passing through the airport.

"I've been traveling out of this airport since I was a baby," Whatley said. "It's super cool to be back here in this room."

With hundreds of thousands of passengers expecting their flights through Denver to be on-time, clean, safe and fun, Whatley said his team works around the clock to help keep planes flying.

"Our goal is to minimalize cancels, minimalize delays as much as possible. We want flights to go out on time safely and get folks where they need to go to their final destination," Whatley said.