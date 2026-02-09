Denver Public School Board could limit SROs from ticketing or arresting undocumented students who break the law

Denver Public School Board President Xóchitl Gaytán has been working with immigration advocacy groups to create a set of policy changes that would add further protections for undocumented students. However, some community members believe the proposal goes too far.

CBS

For Gaytán, protecting undocumented students is personal.

"I am the only board member on the DPS board of education that has a lived experience as being someone who is undocumented for half of her life," said Gaytán. Therefore, for me, this issue is something that I have deep ties with."

Which is why she's working with immigration groups to propose a new policy that would enhance protections such as establishing safe zones and would not allow any student to be questioned, detained or removed from ICE within those zones without a warrant.

"Our students, our families, are very scared, like I mentioned, their education is being interrupted and not showing up to school," said Berenice Aguirre, the interim executive director for Movimiento Poder.

Movimiento Poder is one of the organizations that helped create the language in the proposal.

"I think there's an urgency on all parts, and that's why we want to work together, collaborate and ensure that there are stronger protections," Aguirre added.

Gaytán recently tried to introduce the proposal for public comment, but the board decided they needed more time to look into it. Since then, concerns have been raised by community members over a portion that would prohibit a school resource officer from arresting or issuing a citation to a student that's undocumented.

"I think that the district as a whole lacks adequate consequences and appropriate consequences for students' behavior," said Melissa Craven, Denver resident and former DPS employee and parent. "And so, if you now have a group of students that have no consequences, I'm concerned about the safety of everyone, including the staff in those buildings as well."

Craven previously served as DPS Deputy Chief of the Department of Safety and Security.

"When you give a free pass for bad behavior, harmful behavior, risky behavior, kids are typically going to take it and run if they're inclined to do so, and that puts everybody at risk," said Craven, who supports the other proposed provisions.

Gaytán told CBS Colorado her hope is to bring the proposal forward again at another public comment session. Right now, the next one on the schedule is in March.