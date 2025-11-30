Undefeated Denver youth football teams need funding to reach nationals

The chants of "who got your back? I got your back!" echoed across the field — a reminder of the bond that defines the Northeast Denver Park Hill Falcons. It's the teamwork, the brotherhood, and the dedication that have carried these young athletes through a nearly flawless season.

Mansa'Hannibal Shaka Grimes says the proof is in their record.

"We were undefeated," he said, "and we went to Dallas and won."

Members of the Northeast Denver Park Hill Falcons youth football team pose for a photo at a practice event on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. CBS

The Falcons are riding high after their regional victory in Dallas, Texas, that kept them undefeated in Pop Warner play. Now, they've got their sights set on the next stage: Nationals. They leave Saturday for North Carolina.

It's going to take some money to get them there. Last year's 9U Falcons qualified for the national tournament, but the team declined to accept the bid for financial reasons.

"They couldn't afford to go," said Shenae McKelvin, team coordinator.

This year's Falcons squad didn't want to miss their opportunity.

Likewise, another 9U (9 years and younger) squad, the Park Hill Pirates, is also undefeated and headed to its national tournament. They, too, are seeking help with their week-long stay. They'll be in Florida at the same time.

The Pirates play in the American Youth Football league (AYF). Denver and Northern Colorado 9U teams compete within Pop Warner, AYF/The Nation, and a third league. They sometimes play one another in the regular season and often meet in the playoffs.

The Pirates and Falcons, in fact, met at this year's state championship. The Pirates won 12-0. But each team remained undefeated in their own league and qualified for their own national tournament.

"This is the first time a (9U Pirates) team has gone to nationals, most lost in regionals," said head coach Ezzard "Ez" Gadson. "Everything is green lighted for the team to get there, we're just trying to cover costs. It's a week-long commitment."

The team has raised about $10,000 for its trip, about half of what they would like to have in hand. The hotel costs alone will approach $16,000, Gadson said. The online fundraiser is titled "History Made."

"It's pretty uncommon for both Park Hill teams to make it to the national stage," Gadson added. "I haven't heard of that before."

The Park Hill Pirates after recently winning the American Youth Football Desert Mountain regional tournament in Las Vegas. Park Hill Pirates Youth Football Organization

The Falcons' goal is clear, according to Mateo Ortiz.

"There's another thing we're trying to accomplish, and it's North Carolina," he said.

Excitement is growing, but there's still a tough challenge ahead.

Head coach Aaron D. Grimes says many of the kids are thrilled about the opportunity, but traveling to compete comes with a price.

"A lot of the kids were very excited," he said. "But in this community, and in these times, finances are hard to come by."

Grimes says these boys have worked hard for this moment, but now they need help from the community to make it possible.

"We stay at different hotels, different settings," he explained.

"In order to do that, each kid needs a chaperone, assigned rooms," he continued. "It's a lot that comes with this opportunity that we have to cover to show the country we've got that chance."

The Falcons are hoping to raise $30,000 to send all 19 players to Nationals.

They say they're ready to compete, to represent Colorado, and they're asking the community to help them get there.

If you would like to help the Falcons on their trip to North Carolina, click here.