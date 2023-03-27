University of Northern Colorado's Andrew Alirez relishes national title for wrestling
Greeley's Andrew Alirez became the first Northern Colorado wrestler to win a National Title this season.
The senior capped off a perfect season by beating the #1 ranked wrestler at 141 pounds to win the Natty.
CBS News Colorado's Eric Christensen sat down with Alirez after his thrilling win to talk about the 6-point move he pulled off, which was the match's defining moment and how he hopes to use his new platform to pay it back to his hometown.
