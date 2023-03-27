University of Northern Colorado's Andrew Alirez relishes national title for wrestling

Greeley's Andrew Alirez became the first Northern Colorado wrestler to win a National Title this season.

The senior capped off a perfect season by beating the #1 ranked wrestler at 141 pounds to win the Natty.

TULSA, OK - MARCH 18: Andrew Alirez (Northern Colorado) 28-0, over Real Woods (Iowa) 20-1, during the Division I Mens Wrestling Championship held at the BOK Center on March 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

CBS News Colorado's Eric Christensen sat down with Alirez after his thrilling win to talk about the 6-point move he pulled off, which was the match's defining moment and how he hopes to use his new platform to pay it back to his hometown.