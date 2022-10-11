UCHealth gives patients VR experience in Stanley Cup Parade

The Avalanche Stanley Cup run was something Robb Baker knew happened, he just didn't have any memories of it. On Tuesday, he had an unforgettable experience reliving the parade alongside Captain Gabriel Landeskog.

"Pretty much from May to now is a kind of one big fog," said Baker who was getting an infusion as part of treatment for colorectal cancer. "It was cool because it was getting to see it, but I was getting play-by-play from the guy that was actually there."

UCHealth has about 60 Virtual Reality headsets spread out across its network. The idea is to give patients an opportunity to have another experience while getting treatment. There are flights over foreign countries, bike rides around Colorado's mountains, and now, a chance to be in the middle of the Avs parade from June.

"It felt like we were in it with people hooting and hollering at us, so it was cool," Baker said.

"It was very cool to relive it. It was very real," Landeskog said. "It's cool to be able to come here and put a smile on somebody's face and meet people like Robb."

The program has been successful in its initial rollout and UCHealth is looking to expand while making patients more aware of their options. The VR headsets have helped people with fear of needles, blood, or other concerns to drift away from the medical setting.

"For people stuck in here doing this kind of stuff, being able to have that kind of technology to kind of distract you is pretty cool," Baker said.