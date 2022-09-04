Two taken to hospital after carjacking suspect runs red light while eluding police, crashes

The driver of a stolen car and another motorist suffered minor injuries despite a hard collision Sunday morning following a brief police pursuit.

According to Denver Police Department spokesman Jay Casillas, DPD officers were dispatched to a call about suspicious people around three vehicles in the area of East Ohio Avenue and South Krameria Street.

One of the vehicles, a white SUV, was determined to be a car reported stolen from the Lakewood. A weapon was reportedly involved in the theft.

credit: CBS

The vehicles left the Ohio and Krameria area before officers arrived, but officers encountered the white SUV a couple blocks away at Leetsdale Drive and South Monaco Parkway.

Officers attempted to stop the white SUV, per Casillas. When the driver refused to pull over and began to flee, officers initiated a "short pursuit," he said.

credit: CBS

A little more than a mile from Leetsdale and Monaco, the white SUV ran a red light at Mississippi Avenue and Alton Street. It collided with another vehicle, leaving a large debris field and both cars undriveable.

A woman believed to be the white SUV driver ran from the crash scene but was quickly apprehended, according to DPD's Casillas. She and the other driver were both taken to a hospital for minor injuries, he said.

"The adult female will be held for investigation of eluding as well as unrelated warrants," Casillas stated.

credit: CBS

Details about the carjacking in Lakewood have not yet been made available.