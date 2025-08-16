Two killed in northern Colorado high-speed crash involving motorcycle

Two people are dead in northern Colorado after police say a motorcyclist ran a red light at 100 mph, causing a fiery crash.

The Greeley Police Department said around 9:40 p.m. Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling west on 10th Street at over 100 miles per hour when they ran a red light at the 35th Avenue intersection. The motorcycle crashed into a vehicle traveling south on 35th Avenue and sparked a fire.

Five vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. Police said that after the fire was extinguished, the 19-year-old driver heading south on 35th Avenue was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to identify the motorcyclist. Officials said the Weld County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identities following notification of their next of kin.

GPD thanked the Greeley Fire Department and City Streets Department for quickly putting out the fire, saving the lives of the other victims.

The crash remains under investigation. At this time, it is not known if alcohol or other substances were a factor in the crash. The police department encouraged anyone with information on the incident to contact Officer Ashton Steeley at Ashton.Steely@greeleypd.com.