Two arrested after large fight at Northern Colorado graduation party

Two people were arrested late Saturday night after at least 10 people began fighting at a graduation party in Northern Colorado.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said the party was taking place at a home in the 16600 block of Weld County Road 394 near La Salle. Deputies were called to the scene for the report of a disturbance around 11:32 p.m and reportedly found between 10 and 20 people actively fighting.

According to the WCSO, one of the deputies approached a group of people surrounding a man and a woman fighting and tried to arrest the man. A different woman than the one involved in the fight, later identified as 40-year-old Blanca Marquez-Nino, allegedly tried to pull the man away from the deputy. When the deputy told her they were detaining the man, she allegedly assaulted them.

Deputies at the scene called for backup after they said a "large, intoxicated crowd began to form" around them. Several police departments in the region responded to help and de-escalated the situation.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

Investigators discovered that 26-year-old Carlos Renteria, whom the homeowners didn't know well, fired off several rounds with a pistol just south of where the party was happening. The homeowners became angry and disarmed Renteria, cleared the gun, and kicked him off the property. However, the WCSO says he came back and started a physical fight before leaving again.

The sheriff's office used a drone to help deputies search for him. He was discovered in the property's backyard and arrested.

Renteria is facing charges of prohibited use of a weapon while under the influence and reckless endangerment. Marquez-Nino is facing charges in connection with the fight, including second-degree assault on a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.