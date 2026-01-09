Two arrested, facing animal cruelty charges after 18 dogs seized at Colorado home

Two people in Colorado have been arrested after the discovery of a malnourished dog led investigators to a home full of neglected animals.

The Erie Police Animal Control said someone found a severely malnourished dog wandering around the 1300 block of Reliance Pass on Monday. They reported that the dog was underweight and had minimal muscle definition. Authorities said she was not wearing a collar and did not have a microchip, so she was initially classified as a stray. Due to concerns for her welfare, she was taken to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley for a comprehensive veterinary evaluation.

Content warning: image may be disturbing to some readers.

Erie Police Department

Witnesses told officers they believed other animals were being kept in similar conditions, and investigators obtained a warrant to search a nearby home on the same block. During the search, they seized 18 dogs, which they reported were also neglected and emaciated.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

Authorities arrested Tiana Bell and Dandre Fears in connection with the case and booked them into the Weld County Jail. Both suspects are facing charges of cruelty to animals. Bell is also facing a charge of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog.

The case remains under investigation, and police encouraged anyone with information to contact investigators at (303) 441-4444 and reference case number 26-0044.