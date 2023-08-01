Tuesday is Colorado Day! Celebrate with free events all week

Tuesday, Aug. 1 is Colorado Day, celebrating 147 years since Colorado became a state. On this 147th Colorado Day, there are several events celebrating this occasion.

"Let's Celebrate Colorado and wish Colorado a very happy birthday! Every year, I look forward to the opportunity to celebrate Colorado and its 147 years of unique history," said Gov. Polis in a statement. "I am thrilled to see the excitement from communities, businesses, and Coloradans this year – over 250 events – I encourage everyone to visit the Celebrate Colorado map to find an event in their community, spend time with neighbors and friends, support local businesses, and have fun celebrating the many reasons Colorado is the best place to live!"

Community organizations, restaurants, businesses and state agencies have added free and discounted events statewide through Aug. 6.

Additional Information from the Governor's Office:

This year there are a variety of celebrations and local events promoting our great Colorado culture statewide. Events will be happening around the state and include many free or discounted events, historical learning experiences, opportunities to support Colorado businesses, and events that bring neighbors and friends together.

A few of the events happening include:

The Celebrate Colorado map is open to anyone to add an event. Events can still be submitted through next week and can be sent by visiting this form.To see the full list of over 250 events the state is highlighting visit https://celebrate.colorado.gov/.