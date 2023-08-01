Tuesday is Colorado Day! Celebrate with free events all week
Tuesday, Aug. 1 is Colorado Day, celebrating 147 years since Colorado became a state. On this 147th Colorado Day, there are several events celebrating this occasion.
"Let's Celebrate Colorado and wish Colorado a very happy birthday! Every year, I look forward to the opportunity to celebrate Colorado and its 147 years of unique history," said Gov. Polis in a statement. "I am thrilled to see the excitement from communities, businesses, and Coloradans this year – over 250 events – I encourage everyone to visit the Celebrate Colorado map to find an event in their community, spend time with neighbors and friends, support local businesses, and have fun celebrating the many reasons Colorado is the best place to live!"
Community organizations, restaurants, businesses and state agencies have added free and discounted events statewide through Aug. 6.
LINK: Celebrate Colorado
Additional Information from the Governor's Office:
This year there are a variety of celebrations and local events promoting our great Colorado culture statewide. Events will be happening around the state and include many free or discounted events, historical learning experiences, opportunities to support Colorado businesses, and events that bring neighbors and friends together.
A few of the events happening include:
- Free tours at the Governor's Residence and events at the State Capitol on Colorado Day, August 1st
- Colorado Day at History Colorado which includes free entry to exhibits on August 1
- The Loveland Museum is offering free admission to the main gallery floor on August 1 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Free admission, with a reserved ticket, to the Denver Broncos training camp practices
- A free Lendon James concert in Grand Junction
- Discounted tickets are being offered for:
- The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, with a Colorado license
- Denver Museum of Nature and Science is offering 50% off ticket sales during the week and discounted memberships
- Wings Over The Rockies is offering 50% off general admission tickets with the code COLO50
- Discounted youth tickets to Grand Junction Back to School Splash.
- The Denver Zoo is offering 50% tickets from July 31- August 4.
- The historic Bronc Day Festival in Green Mountain Falls Colorado starting July 28th.
- Countless farmer's markets across the state to buy local food and support farmers and ranchers.
The Celebrate Colorado map is open to anyone to add an event. Events can still be submitted through next week and can be sent by visiting this form.To see the full list of over 250 events the state is highlighting visit https://celebrate.colorado.gov/.
for more features.