Well-dressed commuters brave the rapids of Boulder Creek on quirky Tube To Work Day

Friday morning was not a normal one on Boulder Creek. It was the site of one of Colorado's silliest traditions: Tube to Work Day.

The concept is simple: instead of riding a bike, taking a bus or carpooling to work, why not get from point A to point B on a tube?

Approximately 600 tubers started their journey at Boulder's Eben G. Fine Park near 3rd Street and Canyon Boulevard. They braved the rapids wearing biking helmets. Some looked like just about any other commuter you'd see during rush hour -- with ties and sport jackets, or construction vests. Others donned fun costumes.

The tubing ended around Broadway Boulevard.

The tradition started in 2008 with two friends tubing to work and it has grown through the years. A simple idea that has really pulled the community together.

People are getting ready to Tube to Work! Some in work attire, some dressed up! They’ll jump in around 8:15am! @CBSNewsColorado pic.twitter.com/Uq2KsY3sVY — Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) July 15, 2022

Part of the registration fee for the event goes to the Bridge House, a nonprofit that works on long term solutions to homelessness.