Trump announces U.S. delegation to the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan

President Trump announced on Saturday that a presidential delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance and his wife, will travel to Italy for the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The Milan-Cortina Olympics are scheduled to open on Feb. 6 and will take place in Milan and the surrounding areas.

Joining the vice president and his wife will be Secretary of State Marco Rubio; U.S. Ambassador to Italy, Tilman Feritta; 2018 Olympic medalist Monique Lamoureux-Morando; 2002 and 2006 Olympic gold medalist, Short Track Speed Skating and 2010 Olympic gold medalist Evan Lysacek, a statement released by the White House said.

The competition is scheduled to run through February 22 and competition sports include bobsledding, skiing and figure skating.

Maxim Naumov, a Massachusetts figure skater whose parents were killed almost one year ago in a plane crash near Washington, D.C, is headed to the 2026 Olympics as part of Team USA.

Figure skater Alysa Liu will also be headed to the games. Liu shocked the skating world last year when she took home the World Championship just a few years after announcing her retirement from the sport at the age of 16. She told "60 Minutes" that "I view competitions more as, like, a stage for performing."