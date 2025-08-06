Trump, Apple to announce new $100 billion commitment to manufacturing in U.S.

Dozens of new tariffs are set to take effect this week. What does it mean for consumers?

Washington — President Trump and Apple are expected to announce a new $100 billion commitment by Apple to boost manufacturing in the U.S.

The president is set to make an announcement at the White House at 4 p.m. on Wednesday alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook, a White House official said.

The new investment would increase Apple's commitment to U.S. manufacturing to $600 billion over the next four years, according to a White House official. And it's expected to include a new "American Manufacturing Program" focused on bringing more of Apple's supply chain and advanced manufacturing to the U.S.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement that the announcement with Apple "will simultaneously help reshore the production of critical components to protect America's economic and national security."

The company announced in February that it would invest $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years and hire 20,000 U.S.-based workers. Apple said then that it would build a new 250,000 square-foot manufacturing plant in Houston, set to open in 2026, that will make servers to power Apple's AI services. The company also said it would establish an educational academy in Michigan focused on manufacturing and boost its investment in a fund aimed at fostering innovation across the U.S.

In May, the president threatened to impose a 25% tariff on iPhones made outside the U.S., writing on Truth Social that he told Cook that he expects that iPhones that will be sold in the U.S. "will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else."

