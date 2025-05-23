Trump threatens to hit Apple with a 25% tariff on iPhones made outside U.S.

President Trump is threatening to impose a 25% tariff on Apple if they do not shift some of their iPhone production to the U.S.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone's that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," he posted Friday on his Truth Social social media platform."If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank your for your attention to this matter!"

