Trucks carrying hazardous material to be diverted through I-70 after Colorado mudslide; traffic delays expected

The mudslide that forced a closure of U.S. Highway 6 at Loveland Pass is causing some changes that are likely to result in traffic delays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Due to the closure, CDOT crews will be escorting trucks carrying hazardous materials through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels, which they're typically prohibited from driving through.

During those trips, other traffic will be held at the entrance of each side of the tunnels, which are on I-70 on the western side of Clear Creek County, about 60 miles west of Denver.

Sunday's landslide crossed the highway at mile marker 226, about three miles above U.S. 6's interchange with Interstate 70 near the Loveland Ski Area and one mile below the summit of Loveland Pass.

The move is common when U.S. 6 has to close, but it will cause delays in regular traffic as the tunnels are traversed by vehicles carrying hazardous material, which can include oil or gas, specialized batteries, commercial or military explosives, various biological or chemical materials, and more. Those materials are regulated by both state and federal transportation officials.

The mudslide, which was reported on Sunday and is approximately 15 to 20 feet in depth, has fully closed Highway 6 to traffic and there's no estimated time of reopening. Hikers and cyclists are also being asked to avoid the area until crews clear the mud and silt and determine the area is safe. No one was injured in the slide, CDOT said.

"The area is still actively moving so we can't safely begin cleanup efforts yet," CDOT spokesperson Austyn Dineen told CBS Colorado.

U.S. Highway 6 at Loveland Pass is seen on Monday, June 16, 2025 after a mudslide closed the highway. CBS

CDOT says a similar slide occurred in the area in 2003 but they have no record of any similar activity in the area in the 22 years since then.

Loveland Pass, where the slide occurred, crests the Continental Divide just shy of 12,000 feet in elevation.