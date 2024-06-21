Truck driver sentenced to 11 years in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5 in Colorado

The truck driver who was convicted of five counts of vehicular homicide, and one count each of vehicular assault, careless driving and reckless driving in a deadly crash was sentenced on Friday. Jesus Puebla was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in the deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming.

The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.

"I'm disappointed in the lack of joy I got to experience because of this man. The last two years have hurt us mentally and physically and I don't wish this pain of losing a family member on anyone," said Haden Everts, the victim's brother.

They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a US Postal Service box truck in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13, 2022. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.