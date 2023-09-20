Watch CBS News
Pickup truck crashes into house in Highlands Ranch

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A truck crashed into a house in Highlands Ranch early Wednesday morning. It happened close to the intersection of Grace Boulevard and Fairview Parkway not far from Valor Christian High School.

pickup-crash.jpg
Douglas County

CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over the crash seen and tire tracks could be seen in the lawn next to the home. The white truck could still be seen stuck into the wall at daybreak and crime tape surrounded the scene.

truck1.jpg
CBS

So far it's not clear if anyone was hurt. Authorities also haven't made any statement so far about what might have led up to the crash.

Southbound Fairview Parkway was closed while an investigation was taking place.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 7:30 AM

