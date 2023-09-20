Pickup truck crashes into house in Highlands Ranch

A truck crashed into a house in Highlands Ranch early Wednesday morning. It happened close to the intersection of Grace Boulevard and Fairview Parkway not far from Valor Christian High School.

Douglas County

CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over the crash seen and tire tracks could be seen in the lawn next to the home. The white truck could still be seen stuck into the wall at daybreak and crime tape surrounded the scene.

CBS

So far it's not clear if anyone was hurt. Authorities also haven't made any statement so far about what might have led up to the crash.

Southbound Fairview Parkway was closed while an investigation was taking place.