Triple murder suspect pleads guilty after initial murder conviction overturned in Colorado

A triple murder suspect pleaded guilty in a Boulder County courtroom on Thursday after his initial murder conviction had been overturned. Garrett Matthew Coughlin had been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2019 before that case was overturned.

(credit: CBS)

The triple murder happened in April 2017 at a home in Coal Creek Canyon where all the victims had been shot in the head. An illegal marijuana grow with more than 100 plants was found by investigators inside the home. Drugs were investigated as a possible motive for the triple murder.

Lance White and Kelly Sloat-White (credit: Boulder County)

Lance and Kelly White were found dead on their home on Divide View in Coal Creek Canyon on April 15.

Emory Fraker, described as a caretaker for the Whites, was murdered at the same time as the couple.

Emory Fraker (credit: Boulder County)

Coughlin's conviction and life in prison without the possibility of parole sentence were called into question after his attorneys filed an appeal based on a juror who lied or misled the court about her family's criminal history. Coughlin was granted a new trial after a judge granted the appeal.

Garrett Coughlin CBS

On Thursday, Coughlin pleaded guilty to the 2017 triple murder and was sentenced to 42 years in the Department of Corrections with credit for time served.