Three people killed in single car crash in Denver overnight

Three people died as a result of a crash overnight in Denver, all in the same vehicle, according to police.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at East 56th Avenue and Potomac Way, near Rocky Mountain Arsenal.

Few details were immediately available, but Denver police say just one vehicle was involved. Initially, police said there were multiple serious injuries. It wasn't until just before 8 a.m. that investigators said three people died, although they didn't say the total number of people in the car.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.