Colorado State's Trey McBride named Mountain West Conference Make Athlete of the Year

Colorado State's Trey McBride named Mountain West Conference Make Athlete of the Year

Trey McBride has been named the Mountain West Conference Male Athlete of the Year. The award was announced earlier this week.

Trey McBride of the Colorado State Rams at Maverick Stadium Oct. 22, 2021 at in Logan, Utah. Chris Gardner/Getty Images


McBride was also named the Mackey Award Winner as the nation's best tight end. And was a unanimous All-American.

He was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 11:56 AM

