Trees planted along 16th Street Mall as part of massive renovation project in downtown Denver
Crews planted trees along the 16th Street Mall on Tuesday as part of the massive renovation project to the downtown Denver landmark. The City of Denver launched a $150 million remodel of the 16th Street Mall intended to revive downtown more than a year ago.
The remodel is set to last about three years. On Tuesday, part of that project had crews planting new trees along the mall.
The trees are dormant and expected to take root and leaf out in the spring.
