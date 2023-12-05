Watch CBS News
Local News

Trees planted along 16th Street Mall as part of massive renovation project in downtown Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Crews planted trees along the 16th Street Mall on Tuesday as part of the massive renovation project to the downtown Denver landmark. The City of Denver launched a $150 million remodel of the 16th Street Mall intended to revive downtown more than a year ago. 

16th-street-mall-trees-12vo-transfer-frame-666.jpg
Crews planted trees along the 16th Street Mall as part of renovation.  CBS

The remodel is set to last about three years. On Tuesday, part of that project had crews planting new trees along the mall. 

16th-street-mall-trees-12vo-transfer-frame-615.jpg
New trees were planted along the 16th Street Mall on Tuesday.  CBS

The trees are dormant and expected to take root and leaf out in the spring. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 11:40 AM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.