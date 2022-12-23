Travelers express frustration at cancelled flights and high costs at Denver International Airport

It's the nightmare before Christmas and the holidays at Denver International Airport.

Some have settled for celebrating the holidays in Colorado, while others have to spend hundreds of dollars just to jump on the next flight.

Frustration roamed through lines at DIA Thursday.

"I checked Southwest and there isn't any available flights," said traveler Brittany Crawford. "So I think our plans are ruined."

Crawford and her family had arrived to DIA at 4 a.m. only to have their flight canceled six hours later.

"They defrosted the plane and then … the only options left are like, $900 flights per person, which we can't afford," she said. "We had a lot of family waiting on us."

All day, a waiting game at DIA as people grapple with having to adjust their holiday plans.

With hundreds of flights canceled and delayed, many were just hoping for a holiday miracle.

"We are trying to go to Dallas, we are from South Lake, so hopefully we will all end up home at some point," said traveler Stephanie Sutton. "But it is a little stressful. We're just trying to make the best of it."

But the arctic blast of cold weather didn't just affect flights.

"I get here and the shuttle to Vail is backlogged because of the road conditions," said Carolina King. She was hoping to spend the holidays with her husband in Vail, but it was nearly impossible for her to get there.

"I had been away for a month, so I was a little excited to be with my husband and his family, so it is a little upsetting," she said.

Many families are now looking to adjust now. DIA says they are doing everything they can to ensure people can get to their families by working with airlines on updating flights, but right now, safety is their first priority.