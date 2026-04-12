Plan your next getaway at The Travel and Adventure Show in Denver

This weekend, the Colorado Convention Center is abuzz with travel enthusiasts landing from all over the world for the 2026 Travel and Adventure Show.

Chief Operating Officer James Forberg says the show's been on the road for a while now, and it's making its final stop here in Denver.

"Here in Denver, we have such a great quality audience that comes here," said Forberg. "This is our 10th stop of 10 shows. We're back in Denver for our ninth anniversary. And we're so happy to be back here, and we have a great exhibit floor of 150 exhibitors."

The exhibitors from top destinations from around the globe aren't the only draw.

"On our stages, we have 40 seminars across three different stages. Our main stage had some of our travel celebrities. We have Andrew McCarthy, who is a well-known actor and travel editor, and he'll be speaking today. We have Pauline Frommer from the Frommer's Guides and Peter Greenberg, who everyone knows is a CBS travel editor."

For visitors, Forberg says, the Travel and Adventure Show is a sure way to experience something new. "For people, it's their escape. People have been through a lot in the last five years, and right now they want to escape. It's their personal time and their passion. And for the people that attend the show, a lot of them come back here after a year."

"They can meet someone from Belize. They can meet someone from Colorado or New Mexico, so it's a really great mix and there's really a travel option for everybody in their travel budget," he added.

When it comes to trends this year in particular, cruising tops the list, the sooner you book, the better. "Cruising is still very, very hot and all the major cruise lines are booking well into 2027."

The show runs through the evening on Sunday, April 12th. Tickets are available for purchase here.