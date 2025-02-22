Transgender Army major who calls Colorado home sees support from peers with ban looming: "I have support from my chain of command"

Transgender troops and recruits are facing an uncertain future.

Recent executive orders from President Trump now limit their ability to enlist, and a full ban could follow. As legal battles continue, some transgender military members feel this is reminiscent of similar action during Trump's first term -- but are hoping for a different outcome. The process has left some transgender service members fighting for the chance to serve their country.

That includes U.S. Army Maj. Kara Corcoran, who has moved around the world with the military but now calls Colorado home. She's spent her life serving our country.

"I'm an American. I love my country," Corcoran said. "I love being able to do my job."

U.S. Army Maj. Kara Corcoran, front, is seen in formation with fellow soldiers in 2022. Kara Corcoran

That job is working as a U.S. Army infantry officer, which she said has led her through two tours in Afghanistan and countless other advanced training programs. But it's also a job that now may be at risk.

Corcoran says she's worried her service could come to an end, explaining, "The thing is, the only thing that makes me special, and why I'm talking to you here today, is because I'm trans."

Our interview comes a week after the Army banned transgender people from enlisting and stopped providing gender-affirming care. All following orders from Mr. Trump last month in recently signed executive orders.

"To ensure that we have the most lethal fighting force in the world. We will get transgender ideology the hell out of our military it's going to be gone," Mr. Trump said.

The president's January executive orders not only rolled back Biden-era protections for transgender servicemembers but alleged they "cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service."

But Corcoran says that's not the case and transitioning during her time in the Army actually allowed her to have an even stronger focus.

"Our country expects us, the taxpayers expect us to be the strongest fighting force that we can be, and to optimize our performance. That's what you want, and that's what we do, and transitioning allows us to do exactly that," Corcoran said.

The restrictions also come as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stood by the President's orders last month.

"The lawful orders of the President of the United States will be executed inside this defense department swiftly and without excuse," Hegseth said.

Still, Corcoran says when it comes to servicemembers on the ground, her gender hasn't been an issue.

"Bottom line, I have support from my chain of command. I have support from my peers, and they stand by me, and they believe that I should continue to serve," Corcoran said.

U.S. Army Maj. Kara Corcoran is seen patrolling Afghanistan in 2010. Kara Corcoran

Still, Corcoran continues to provide support for other transgender soldiers through an uncertain future.

She also works for SPARTA Pride, a nonprofit that advocates for transgender military members.

"It's a risk for me to be talking to you with some of the ways that the executive orders are written. But it's not about me. It's sticking up for young service members who cannot talk," Corcoran said, "If you're talking about never leave a phone comment behind. I'm not going to leave a single transgender service member behind. We're going to continue to fight for them."