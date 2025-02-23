Transgender Army major from Colorado sees support from peers amid potential ban Recent executive orders from President Trump now limit their ability to enlist, and a full ban could follow. As legal battles continue, some transgender military members feel this is reminiscent of similar action during Trump's first term -- but are hoping for a different outcome. The process has left some transgender service members fighting for the chance to serve their country. That includes U.S. Army Maj. Kara Corcoran, who has moved around the world with the military but now calls Colorado home. She's spent her life serving our country.