Trains to undergo overnight shutdowns for testing at Denver International Airport

Officials with Denver International Airport announced that trains to concourses will be shut down for six days this month for scheduled testing.

The train's electrical power system will be tested as it will help airport operations evaluate the Automated Guideway Transit System (AGTS), power distribution system and critical infrastructure systems, which will be necessary to support the new 26 trains that are coming to DIA this year, according to airport officials.

"This effort will help ensure the resiliency of our automated people mover, the train, by evaluating the condition of aging electrical infrastructure while also providing critical information required for current operations and future expansion as we work toward 100 million annual passengers," said DIA CEO Phil Washington.

DIA officials say the closures will take place from 9:15 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Feb. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28. The closures are expected to impact passengers getting to and from concourses B and C.

"DEN Operations is working hard to minimize the impact to passengers and employees. That is why we will have buses operating between the Terminal and concourses, we're working with airlines to communicate with traveling passengers in advance of their flights, we're maximizing gate space on Concourse A, and it's why the tests will be conducted overnight," said Sarah Marquez, senior vice president of airport operations.

Passengers and employees will use Bridge Security during the closures which will be the 24-hour checkpoint beginning at 8 p.m. Official say once passengers and employees are past security, those who need to reach concourses B and C will be guided to a bus and will be transported to the concourses.