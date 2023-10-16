1 person dies in Colorado coal train derailment that still has Interstate 25 shut down in Pueblo

The driver of a semi truck was killed on Interstate 25 when a coal train derailed on Sunday as it was passing over the interstate a few miles north of Pueblo. Interstate 25 remained shut down on Monday morning.

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said the person killed was a 66-year-old man from California who was driving a truck that was damaged when the train crashed at 4:30 p.m.

The BNSF Railway train was passing across an I-25 overpass late Sunday afternoon when the derailment happened about two-and-a-half miles north of the Pueblo city limits. Between six and seven cars got off track and some fell to the northbound lanes of the interstate below, spilling large amounts of coal. Part of the overpass also appeared to be collapsed and the semi truck driver below was killed.

The highway has been closed in both directions ever since the accident. Drivers were getting around the blockage by using Highway 115 and and Highway 50. Commercial vehicles were asked to use Overton Road instead because Highway 115 has lane restrictions for trucks.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. No BNSF Railway employees were injured.